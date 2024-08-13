Vorteilswelt
"WC" was a bucket

Woman tied to bed for weeks: man in custody

13.08.2024 21:01

A particularly brutal case is currently shocking Spain. A 29-year-old man and his mother are said to have kept a woman tied to a bed for a month. The woman is said to be the man's partner, of all people.

Concerned neighbors alerted the authorities on Saturday after hearing suspicious noises and cries for help. Officers went to the apartment and searched it despite the mother's claim that she was alone there. According to official reports, the police discovered the victim as well as the son in the attic of the apartment. She was tied to the bed by her hands and feet.

The young woman was freed on Saturday in Salamanca in the west of the country, according to the police. Mother and son were arrested. The competent court has meanwhile ordered pre-trial detention for both. The 29-year-old is accused of deprivation of liberty and domestic abuse. The mother is accused of concealment, it said.

Several injuries
The freed woman had several injuries to her wrists, ankles, face and arms, according to the police. She said she had been tied up by her partner and had been prevented from leaving the room for about a month. During her captivity, she had been beaten several times by the 29-year-old. She was also forced to relieve herself in a bucket.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

