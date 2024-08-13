While working in a park
City gardener dies on duty in Vienna
An employee of the Vienna City Gardens collapsed in the sweltering heat while watering the gardens on Haspingerplatz in Floridsdorf. All attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful. While the city emphasizes that it protects its employees against the heat, the deceased's colleagues have voiced criticism.
Has the heatwave claimed another life? On Monday afternoon, a municipal gardener collapsed at work in Haspingerpark in Floridsdorf. Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful. According to "Krone" information, the 56-year-old man was taken to hospital by the professional rescue service, where he eventually died. Colleagues suspect that the physical activity under the blazing sun had become too much for him. And they criticize the lack of protective measures on the part of the employer.
"Parks are not a heat zone"
A spokeswoman for the Municipal Gardens (MA 42), however, explains: "According to current knowledge, there are no indications that the death is related to the current temperatures, partly due to the watering work being carried out and the location. The Haspingerplatz park is not a heat zone due to its shade and old trees." In addition, on hot days, lighter work will be forced and summer work clothing (T-shirt, shorts if possible) will be worn, it says
City gardeners are also reminded to drink enough and wear headgear.
Wiener Stadtgärten, MA 42
The deceased employee had worked for MA 42 since 2010. His unexpected death has deeply shocked the department and his colleagues. The police have ruled out the possibility that he was not at fault.
900 to 1000 calls per day
Whether due to heat or other causes, Vienna's professional rescue service is currently recording 900 to 1000 call-outs per day. "No more than usual," says MA-70 spokeswoman Corina Had. We can only speculate as to why this is the case. Is it because many people are on vacation and not in the city? Or because most people are now following the heat tips: Drink plenty (but not alcohol), don't exert yourself outdoors or only at off-peak times, avoid direct sunlight.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.