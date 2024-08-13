City gardener dies on duty in Vienna

900 to 1000 calls per day

Whether due to heat or other causes, Vienna's professional rescue service is currently recording 900 to 1000 call-outs per day. "No more than usual," says MA-70 spokeswoman Corina Had. We can only speculate as to why this is the case. Is it because many people are on vacation and not in the city? Or because most people are now following the heat tips: Drink plenty (but not alcohol), don't exert yourself outdoors or only at off-peak times, avoid direct sunlight.