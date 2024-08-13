Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Logo as a tattoo

Gols: A love that gets under your skin!

Nachrichten
13.08.2024 16:00

Gols recently unveiled a new logo. Nobody believed that it would soon be immortalized as a tattoo on the skin. But now it is a reality - the result of a joke at the opening of the folk festival. 

comment0 Kommentare

A municipal logo as a tattoo? Yes, it exists - in Gols. Mayor Kilian Brandstätter kicked it off at the opening of the Gols folk festival. Tattoo artist Acy Jones is taking part in the festival for the first time this year. At the opening, Brandstätter jokingly told the provincial governor that he should get the new Gols logo engraved. It only made him laugh, but Brandstätter also promised: "If anyone gets a tattoo of our logo, it will be at my expense!"

Building yard employees were the first
The first three to spontaneously decide to wear their love for Gols on their skin were the building yard employees Günther Gratzer, Bernd Steiner and Hans-Peter Waba.

Acy puts the little heart under the skin. Tomorrow you can drop by all day without an appointment and get a small tattoo. (Bild: Acy Jones)
Acy puts the little heart under the skin. Tomorrow you can drop by all day without an appointment and get a small tattoo.
(Bild: Acy Jones)
Günther Gratzer, Bernd Steiner, Mayor Kilian Brandstätter and Hans-Peter Waba. The three Gols building yard employees have already got their Gols heart. (Bild: Charlotte Titz)
Günther Gratzer, Bernd Steiner, Mayor Kilian Brandstätter and Hans-Peter Waba. The three Gols building yard employees have already got their Gols heart.
(Bild: Charlotte Titz)

Why did they do it? The three laugh. "It really was a rush job. Don't think much about it, just do it," they agree. All three have the Gols heart on their lower right leg. But they are not the only ones. Three other people have also already got the heart. Tomorrow, on a first come, first serve basis, there will be another opportunity to get the logo tattooed at Acy at the Volksfest. A total of 20 of these tattoos will be paid for by the mayor.

By the way: when asked whether the mayor will also get his heart, he smiles and says: "I'm still thinking about it."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Charlotte Barbara Titz
Charlotte Barbara Titz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf