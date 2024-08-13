Logo as a tattoo
Gols: A love that gets under your skin!
Gols recently unveiled a new logo. Nobody believed that it would soon be immortalized as a tattoo on the skin. But now it is a reality - the result of a joke at the opening of the folk festival.
A municipal logo as a tattoo? Yes, it exists - in Gols. Mayor Kilian Brandstätter kicked it off at the opening of the Gols folk festival. Tattoo artist Acy Jones is taking part in the festival for the first time this year. At the opening, Brandstätter jokingly told the provincial governor that he should get the new Gols logo engraved. It only made him laugh, but Brandstätter also promised: "If anyone gets a tattoo of our logo, it will be at my expense!"
Building yard employees were the first
The first three to spontaneously decide to wear their love for Gols on their skin were the building yard employees Günther Gratzer, Bernd Steiner and Hans-Peter Waba.
Why did they do it? The three laugh. "It really was a rush job. Don't think much about it, just do it," they agree. All three have the Gols heart on their lower right leg. But they are not the only ones. Three other people have also already got the heart. Tomorrow, on a first come, first serve basis, there will be another opportunity to get the logo tattooed at Acy at the Volksfest. A total of 20 of these tattoos will be paid for by the mayor.
By the way: when asked whether the mayor will also get his heart, he smiles and says: "I'm still thinking about it."
