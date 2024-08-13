Here in the video
Madness! Austria jewel “flashed” at 35.15 km/h
The only 17-year-old Austrainer Konstantin Aleksa was flashed at 35.15 km/h and literally raced into the limelight. The Jokers as the Violets' new weapon.
"Brutally fast!" That's what Austria coach Stephan Helm says about Konstantin Aleksa. But since Sunday, the whole of footballing Austria knows that anyway. Because the sprint that the purple jewel made on the right flank before scoring the 3:1 against the WAC was probably the scene of the match. Aleksa was "flashed" at a top speed of 35.15 km/h! He doesn't even have to hide from rockets like Kylian Mbappé.
Aleksa literally raced into the limelight and into the hearts of the fans. They celebrated him with chants after the final whistle. There was also special praise from the coaches and team-mates. "Outstanding", said Dominik Fitz, who "thanked" Aleksa with the goal for the final score after his sprint and perfect cross-field pass.
From minute 6:45 you can see Aleksa's amazing run:
Fitz, Muki Huskovic (goal to make it 2:1) and Aleksa had each decided the game as substitutes for Violett. "That's how it should be, that the players who come in fresh can turn the match around," said Fitz, taking his unusual role as bench player in a sporting manner. "I think I gave the perfect answer with my performance." Coach Helm ("My assistants came up with the idea of Aleksa") had a clear message for the lightning-quick high-flyer: "A great experience for the lad. But keep your feet on the ground and keep working."
"The more competition, the better!"
At 17 years and three months, Aleksa became the fourth-youngest Bundesliga debutant in Austria's history. Only Sascha Horvath, Gerald Glatzmayer and Andreas Schicker were younger when they made their first appearances. Helm is also pleased for another reason: "The more competition, the better!" And it has become a lot bigger again ahead of Sunday's match in Hartberg.
