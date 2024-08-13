Madness! Austria jewel “flashed” at 35.15 km/h

Fitz, Muki Huskovic (goal to make it 2:1) and Aleksa had each decided the game as substitutes for Violett. "That's how it should be, that the players who come in fresh can turn the match around," said Fitz, taking his unusual role as bench player in a sporting manner. "I think I gave the perfect answer with my performance." Coach Helm ("My assistants came up with the idea of Aleksa") had a clear message for the lightning-quick high-flyer: "A great experience for the lad. But keep your feet on the ground and keep working."