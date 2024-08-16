Vorteilswelt
A big taboo subject

Sleeping alone is healthy and can save marriages

Nachrichten
16.08.2024 08:31

The idea of going to bed separately is considered alarming by many in a society where sleeping together is seen as a symbol of a harmonious relationship. In fact, sleeping separately can have many benefits for couples - both for their health and their relationship!

A so-called "sleep divorce" does not necessarily have to lead to a real separation. After all, noises, different bedtimes, watching TV at night or differing opinions about fresh air intake are all issues that can lead to serious arguments and crises. Separate beds prevent these conflicts from arising in the first place.

Women rest better
Women in particular are likely to benefit from a "solitary night's sleep". They sleep better without someone else in their bed, as behavioral biologists at the University of Vienna found out. The researchers suggested that "she" reacts much more sensitively to the presence of a bed partner in her sleep behavior than "he". Incidentally, the opposite is true for men: their sleep is calmer and more restful when they spend the night next to their partner.

Snoring as a problem
It may be that this also has to do with annoying snoring noises, which are more often made by men. This is because almost 60 percent of them, but only around 40 percent of women, snore in some form. Incidentally, this may not only be annoying, but also a sign of more serious health problems.

Sleep apnoea, for example, is a condition in which breathing stops repeatedly during the night, which can lead to restless sleep and sometimes serious health consequences, including cardiovascular disease. It is therefore essential to consult a doctor.

Many are reluctant to sleep separately
Even if it would actually be good for their relationship and sleep health, one of the main reasons why couples are reluctant to sleep apart is the fear that this could lead to a loss of closeness. Sleeping is perceived as intimate time together. Many fear that separate beds could mean that the relationship and sex life no longer "work".

However, this fear is often unfounded. Thanks to their individual night's sleep, many people actually have a better relationship because they sleep well, are more rested and ultimately less irritable.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Eva Greil-Schähs
Eva Greil-Schähs
