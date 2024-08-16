Sleeping alone is healthy and can save marriages

Women rest better

Women in particular are likely to benefit from a "solitary night's sleep". They sleep better without someone else in their bed, as behavioral biologists at the University of Vienna found out. The researchers suggested that "she" reacts much more sensitively to the presence of a bed partner in her sleep behavior than "he". Incidentally, the opposite is true for men: their sleep is calmer and more restful when they spend the night next to their partner.