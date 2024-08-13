Spain’s coasts suffer from “beach death”

Only 50 instead of 150 meters wide

48-year-old Josep has tears in his eyes as he looks out from the promenade onto the beach in Platja d'Aro in northern Spain. "I used to play and swim here as a child, the beach was twice as wide back then," says the teacher. The newspaper "La Vanguardia" recently wrote that the Platja Gran, the "big beach", which is now a good 50 meters wide on average, was three times as wide in the 1980s.