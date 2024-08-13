Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bulls against Twente

Salzburg with a broad chest: “Will get the job done”

Nachrichten
13.08.2024 07:00

The Bulls have to face Twente away today in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier. The confidence of coach Pep Lijnders' squad is high after their recent strong results. A cauldron awaits Oscar Gloukh and Co. in Enschede. 

comment0 Kommentare

You can feel that something special is about to happen." Salzburg coach Pep Lijnders was clearly looking forward to the trip to Enschede at the airport. The Bulls play the second leg of the third Champions League qualifying round at Twente today (19, live on ServusTV and Sky). The Austrian runners-up won the first encounter 2:1 at home last week. However, they do not want to rest on their laurels. "We always play better when we attack fully and don't just defend. We have so much power in attack," says Mads Bidstrup.

Thanks to the strong results recently, the team traveled to the Netherlands with a broad chest. However, Lijnders emphasized: "It will be a different game to the one at the weekend in the league (5:1 win, please note). The level in the Champions League qualifiers is at a different level, with all due respect to BW Linz. We expect a difficult encounter."

Salzburg's Oscar Gloukh (right against Twente's Eiting) is in great form at the moment. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Salzburg's Oscar Gloukh (right against Twente's Eiting) is in great form at the moment.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

Nevertheless, the team is convinced that they will make it to the play-offs. "The team is playing really well at the moment," said Lucas Gourna-Douath. Top talent Adam Daghim declared confidently: "We know we can handle it. We'll get the job done and progress to the next round."

One thing's for sure: A cauldron awaits the Bulls in Enschede - 30,000 fans will ensure a great atmosphere in the sold-out De Grolsch Veste. "I've already heard that it's going to be loud. But we're ready for it," says Bidstrup, not worried that he and his team will be in shock. Lijnders is also relaxed: "It's an opportunity for us to show our soccer away from home on a big stage. We have to be ice-cold."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philip Kirchtag
Philip Kirchtag
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf