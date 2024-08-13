Salzburg with a broad chest: “Will get the job done”

You can feel that something special is about to happen." Salzburg coach Pep Lijnders was clearly looking forward to the trip to Enschede at the airport. The Bulls play the second leg of the third Champions League qualifying round at Twente today (19, live on ServusTV and Sky). The Austrian runners-up won the first encounter 2:1 at home last week. However, they do not want to rest on their laurels. "We always play better when we attack fully and don't just defend. We have so much power in attack," says Mads Bidstrup.