Bulls against Twente
Salzburg with a broad chest: “Will get the job done”
The Bulls have to face Twente away today in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier. The confidence of coach Pep Lijnders' squad is high after their recent strong results. A cauldron awaits Oscar Gloukh and Co. in Enschede.
You can feel that something special is about to happen." Salzburg coach Pep Lijnders was clearly looking forward to the trip to Enschede at the airport. The Bulls play the second leg of the third Champions League qualifying round at Twente today (19, live on ServusTV and Sky). The Austrian runners-up won the first encounter 2:1 at home last week. However, they do not want to rest on their laurels. "We always play better when we attack fully and don't just defend. We have so much power in attack," says Mads Bidstrup.
Thanks to the strong results recently, the team traveled to the Netherlands with a broad chest. However, Lijnders emphasized: "It will be a different game to the one at the weekend in the league (5:1 win, please note). The level in the Champions League qualifiers is at a different level, with all due respect to BW Linz. We expect a difficult encounter."
Nevertheless, the team is convinced that they will make it to the play-offs. "The team is playing really well at the moment," said Lucas Gourna-Douath. Top talent Adam Daghim declared confidently: "We know we can handle it. We'll get the job done and progress to the next round."
One thing's for sure: A cauldron awaits the Bulls in Enschede - 30,000 fans will ensure a great atmosphere in the sold-out De Grolsch Veste. "I've already heard that it's going to be loud. But we're ready for it," says Bidstrup, not worried that he and his team will be in shock. Lijnders is also relaxed: "It's an opportunity for us to show our soccer away from home on a big stage. We have to be ice-cold."
