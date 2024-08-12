Dead infant in Vienna: father charged with murder

There are no witnesses

The father has always denied having inflicted violence on his son. He could not explain the injuries, he claimed after his arrest. There are probably no witnesses to any violent acts either. The mother was demonstrably not at home at the time when the ultimately fatal injuries probably occurred, but at a party while the father had the child in his care. The 26-year-old is also not considered by the public prosecutor's office to be responsible for older injuries.