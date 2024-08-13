From summer retreat to hot election campaign

"Krone": In Carinthia, the joy about you is limited because a dedicated freight route in the central region was not included in the 2040 target plan. Can you understand that?

Leonore Gewessler: Carinthia has a lot to be happy about when it comes to rail expansion. We are investing more than one billion euros in the current framework plan. One of the highlights is definitely the Koralm Railway, which will usher in a new era. For the 2040 target network, experts have evaluated individual projects and looked at what is feasible and what benefits the project has. And here the experts came to the conclusion that the project is not effective enough and is too cost-intensive. But the framework conditions can change.