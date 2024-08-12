Animal welfare controls inadequate and ineffective

Announced controls are useless

In Upper Austria, for example, only around 1.58% were checked between 2018 and 2022. "Apart from the fact that an inspection by the official veterinarian is practically always announced in advance, which means that a lot can be covered up, statistically it already takes up to 63 years before it's your turn! One farmer told me that he had never been inspected and neither had his father. In view of these figures, he is probably no exception," says Jürgen Stadler, animal welfare spokesperson for Pfotenhilfe Lochen in Upper Austria.