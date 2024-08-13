Beabadoobee: From bedroom to superstar

Maturation and realization

The experience in Malibu was immediately conveyed in the song "Beaches" - not everyone comes into Rubin's musical living room just like that. "California", "Coming Home" and "Everything I Want" convey the feeling that the musician has found exactly the lightness for a more pop approach in the sunshine state that she lacked in comparatively cool London. A basic rock sound still carries a fucked-up mood through the album, but Beabadoobee has shed any form of outwardly celebratory indie coolness and now opens up her colorful, wide-ranging and highly active heart for the first time in full bloom. Songs like "Take A Bite" are knee-deep in the 90s, while others can clearly be felt and heard as products of the present. The maturing process also includes the lyrical realization that you can't always be right and that you have to accept that you're treading on thin ice by proclaiming half-knowledge. "This Is How Tomorrow Moves" is the most light-footed and at the same time most exciting pop/rock record of this summer. It's just a shame that the Austrian live debut won't happen for the time being.