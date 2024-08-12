“Freedom” is the new buzzword in Salzburg

It's fun to watch Salzburg at the moment, the Bullen-Express is picking up speed. Coach Lijnders naturally plays a decisive role in this. His offensive, courageous style of play has been well received by the squad. Since the start of his tenure, the players have often used one particular word: freedom. It seems to be the new buzzword in Salzburg. "I think we've made it clear to the team what we want from day one. We have used every moment to instill our idea in the players. The players feel the freedom on the pitch," said Lijnders, who is boarding the plane to Enschede with his team today. The aim is to advance to the Champions League play-off tomorrow in the second leg at Twente. Gourna-Douath is expecting a tough game: "It will be complicated, but I hope we progress."