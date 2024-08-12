Good mood at Bullen
“Freedom” is the new buzzword in Salzburg
The Salzburg Express really got going in the 5:1 home win against BW Linz. The team is enjoying coach Pep Lijnders' style of play. Above all, the word "freedom" keeps coming to the players' lips. Today the Bulls travel to Enschede by plane.
An acceptance with Nene's heel, a so-called "Elastico" from Dedic or a "no-look pass" from Kjaergaard - Salzburg worked their magic in their 5:1 victory against BW Linz. The joy of playing is back in the city of Mozart.
Nobody at the Salzach is thinking about the dismal last season with zero titles and many disappointing performances. The good mood reigns, the jokes are flowing. "I'm just happy to be in this team," said Gourna-Douath. Gloukh, who scored three goals, also praised the team's performance. "I can't score goals without my friends. We enjoy the games, we're getting better and better."
It's fun to watch Salzburg at the moment, the Bullen-Express is picking up speed. Coach Lijnders naturally plays a decisive role in this. His offensive, courageous style of play has been well received by the squad. Since the start of his tenure, the players have often used one particular word: freedom. It seems to be the new buzzword in Salzburg. "I think we've made it clear to the team what we want from day one. We have used every moment to instill our idea in the players. The players feel the freedom on the pitch," said Lijnders, who is boarding the plane to Enschede with his team today. The aim is to advance to the Champions League play-off tomorrow in the second leg at Twente. Gourna-Douath is expecting a tough game: "It will be complicated, but I hope we progress."
Hoffenheim want Solet
There is news regarding Oumar Solet: Hoffenheim are said to have offered around seven million euros for the defender, who is willing to move. Stuttgart were also previously interested, but the Swabians are likely to have refrained from a transfer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
