Schmidbauer/Kokas do not finish in the Madison

"I don't know what to say. We have been training for this day for two years. It was all about getting everything right today," said a disappointed Schmidbauer on ORF. "It's not what we wanted." At the start of the race, the Austrian team still caused a stir. By winning the first sprint classification (5 points) and a lap win (20), Schmidbauer/Kokas took the lead. However, it didn't take long for the pair to pay tribute to the high initial pace.