No pickerl! Gleisdorf’s turf race begins

From Saturday, Gleisdorf will spit in their hands. "We will replace the three or four damaged areas," explained Gleisdorf chairman Robert Becker-Tonnerer. A lot of work that also costs money. Sturm and the landlords are covering the costs. "A joint project," said the Gleisdorf boss. Robert Becker-Tonnerer misses a little of the tact of Senate 3 of the Bundesliga, which was responsible for the ticket withdrawal. "In my opinion, the pitch is not that bad, it was also picked before the Leoben game. And what's more, groundsmen from Sturm also came to see it and said that there are worse pitches in the Bundesliga."