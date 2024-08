Grenades and vibrators – how to separate waste

Michael Zwonarits likes to get stuck in. He only takes off his trusty companions, two thick gloves that reach well over his wrist, to greet them. It is no coincidence that his handshake resembles that of a waste compactor. Zwonarits monitors and controls what is happening at the plastics sorting plant in Wulkaprodersdorf (Burgenland). Strength in his arms is just as helpful as a good eye. Time and again, he pulls unsuitable debris out of the huge mountains of waste. "Large foils, canisters or car tires are a horror for our waste sorting machines," says Zwonarits, annoyed by incorrectly disposed waste. Because actually, only yellow bags with packaging material should end up in Wulkaprodersdorf. The reality is different.