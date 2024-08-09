Emotional reunion with the “old boss”

Of the GAK players, Michael Lang warmed up for the reunion with Semlic with the "Goal of the Month" against Salzburg and is looking forward to seeing his former coach - like Jakob Meierhofer, who celebrated his second division premiere under Semlic in Lafnitz: "We're looking forward to Philipp, but there'll be no presents for him!" Postscript: "After the 2:3 against Salzburg, we were slightly disappointed at first because more would have been possible," said the 26-year-old GAK number one, "but we're still fine with it. Because if you can keep up against Salzburg, you can also keep up in the league!"