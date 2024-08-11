Bundesliga ticker
Sturm Graz vs TSV Hartberg – LIVE from 5pm
Second matchday in the Bundesliga: Sturm Graz host TSV Hartberg. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 5 pm - see ticker below.
Sturm Graz's Bundesliga home opener in the 2nd round also brings the first Styrian local duel of the season. On Sunday, the soccer champions welcome TSV Hartberg to the Merkur Arena - the game is completely sold out. Sturm will be looking for their first win after a 1-0 defeat at Rapid the previous week, and the same applies to Hartberg after a 2-1 loss against LASK. The statistics are clearly in Sturm's favor.
After last weekend's zero, the team from Graz went straight into the reappraisal. "It was a very painful defeat," said coach Christian Ilzer. Afterwards, however, the important things were clearly addressed. "We now have to improve step by step, continue to work calmly and then we'll be on a completely different level," emphasized the former Hartberg coach. "Our main goal is to be a better team at the end of the season than we were at the start."
A top-class test against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday resulted in a 2-2 draw and some insights. "Then we prepared tactically for the Styrian duel," explained Ilzer. At Hartberg, coach Markus Schopp had succeeded in "forming a very good team with a clear signature". New facets and adaptations to the system have also been added this summer. "For example, the game is now even more vertical." For Ilzer, the Schopp squad is "definitely a team for the championship round again".
Sturm have been unbeaten against Hartberg for seven games and have never conceded more than one goal per match in these seven duels. For Schopp, Graz are still "the best team in Austria, a team that has a lot of quality. But we've seen in the past that we can also make it very difficult for them." In the 2023/24 season, Hartberg managed that in two derbies, in which they drew 1-1. The Ilzer squad won the other two matches.
According to Schopp, the summer comings and goings at Sturm - key players such as Prass, Affengruber and Schnegg have left - will not have a major impact. "Of course there will be a change, but not just at Sturm, but at every team," emphasized the former Sturm professional. "We have to concentrate on our things, focus on development and on details where we should and must improve," he said. "And we know that we still have a lot to improve."
Captain Jürgen Heil will play his 150th game in the Austrian Bundesliga against Sturm. "For me, he is the epitome of Hartberg. He embodies what Hartberg stands for, also in terms of the connection with the region," explained Schopp and was full of praise for his regular. "For me, he is a player who still has a lot of potential that needs to be encouraged in Hartberg so that he can continue to develop. And he has this willingness."
