Sturm Graz vs TSV Hartberg – LIVE from 5pm

According to Schopp, the summer comings and goings at Sturm - key players such as Prass, Affengruber and Schnegg have left - will not have a major impact. "Of course there will be a change, but not just at Sturm, but at every team," emphasized the former Sturm professional. "We have to concentrate on our things, focus on development and on details where we should and must improve," he said. "And we know that we still have a lot to improve."