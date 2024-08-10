From Tirol Werbung
Cooperation with the climbing association now extended
The Olympic Games in France are also used to establish new networks, forge new collaborations or extend existing ones. Tirol Werbung did the latter.
In the run-up to the climbers' final competitions on Friday, Karin Seiler, Managing Director of Tirol Werbung, and Eugen Burtscher, President of the Austrian Climbing Association, met at "Austria House Tirol". They signed the extension of the cooperation around the Innsbruck climbing center for another three years. The cooperation began back in 2017, one year before the World Climbing Championships in Innsbruck.
As a sports association, we rely on the support of strong partners, and the support of Tirol Werbung is essential for us.
Eugen Burtscher
Some key points of the agreement: the Tirol logo will be included on the national team's official competition and representative clothing, cooperation on content productions and PR appearances will be intensified and Tirol Werbung will continue to support the Climbing World Cup in Innsbruck.
"Climbing is firmly anchored in the DNA of Tirol"
"Climbing is firmly anchored in the DNA of our country and fits perfectly with the Tirol brand. With the numerous opportunities that our mountains offer, the good infrastructure and the international events, our province has made a name for itself as a hotspot for this sport," says a delighted Seiler.
Climbing takes me all over the world, but at the end of the day it's nice to come home. I associate Tyrol with home, this is where I spend my days off.
Jakob Schubert
Burtscher adds: "As a sports association, we rely on the support of strong partners, and the support of Tirol Werbung is essential for us. This is the only way we can guarantee the best training conditions for our athletes."
Innsbruck is a "climbing mecca" according to Jakob Schubert
Tyrolean climbing ace and two-time Olympian Jakob Schubert also commented positively on the contract extension. He says: "Climbing takes me all over the world, but at the end of the day it's nice to come home. I associate Tyrol with home, this is where I spend my days off. There are also a few spots for climbing, especially the Ötztal and Zillertal. I am particularly pleased that Innsbruck is an absolute climbing Mecca."
