Cooperation with the climbing association now extended

Innsbruck is a "climbing mecca" according to Jakob Schubert

Tyrolean climbing ace and two-time Olympian Jakob Schubert also commented positively on the contract extension. He says: "Climbing takes me all over the world, but at the end of the day it's nice to come home. I associate Tyrol with home, this is where I spend my days off. There are also a few spots for climbing, especially the Ötztal and Zillertal. I am particularly pleased that Innsbruck is an absolute climbing Mecca."