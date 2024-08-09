Wingsuiter
Lisa Buchner loves the adrenaline. She has been skydiving for twelve years and started wingsuiting ten years ago. This is the closest she gets to flying.
Jumping out of an airplane with nothing but a helmet and a specially made wingsuit to literally fly is probably not everyone's cup of tea. Lisa Buchner, on the other hand, lives for it.
Becoming an adventurer
"As a little girl, I loved sitting on the swing and always wanted to go higher. Because that was flying for me," she says. Buchner always wanted to be an adventurer and explorer. Unlike so many others who cherish this dream as a child, the Viennese actually realized hers.
The 35-year-old is the only wingsuit trainer in the German-speaking world, and she started with skydiving. Because she always wanted to fly. "When I fly, I'm free," she says. And above all, I'm traveling at high speed. She recently broke her personal record, flying through the air at 391 km/h. "That's not only three times faster than a car on the highway, but also faster than any Formula 1 car," says Buchner proudly.
Really flying like a bird
But how did she get there? "I saw wingsuiters at the airfield and thought to myself, you really do fly like a bird." So she started doing it. To be allowed to wingsuit, you need at least 200 parachute jumps. "And you have to want to do it yourself and not just do it because it's cool," says Buchner. Physical fitness is of course a prerequisite. According to Buchner, the danger is relatively assessable and a parachute is always included. "However, you shouldn't underestimate the speed, which is lower in the air."
