Really flying like a bird

But how did she get there? "I saw wingsuiters at the airfield and thought to myself, you really do fly like a bird." So she started doing it. To be allowed to wingsuit, you need at least 200 parachute jumps. "And you have to want to do it yourself and not just do it because it's cool," says Buchner. Physical fitness is of course a prerequisite. According to Buchner, the danger is relatively assessable and a parachute is always included. "However, you shouldn't underestimate the speed, which is lower in the air."