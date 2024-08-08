"Surreal scenes"
Major manhunt “cage” for Puigdemont in Barcelona
The separatist leader Carles Puigdemont, who is wanted on a warrant and who appeared in Barcelona in the morning after almost seven years in exile, has disappeared again. The Spanish police have now launched a major manhunt under the code name "Cage".
Roadblocks have been set up on all major roads leading out of the Mediterranean metropolis. Police officers checked every vehicle trying to leave the city, reported the state broadcaster RTVE. In some cases, car trunks were checked and motorcyclists had to remove their helmets.
A white car was being searched for, reported the newspaper "El País", which spoke of surreal scenes. "I can confirm that Puigdemont has not yet been arrested," said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of the Interior of the Catalonia region. "I can confirm that roadblocks have been set up to find him."
Back after seven years in exile
Puigdemont appeared in the morning in the center of Barcelona after almost seven years in exile. Surrounded by leading politicians from his Junts party, he walked through the streets unmolested, greeting people left and right. The police, who were on site with strong security forces, did not intervene, although there is an arrest warrant for the 61-year-old. Puigdemont had secretly fled the country in a car after an illegal independence referendum in 2017 and the subsequent failed secession.
Puigdemont then gave a short speech in front of several thousand supporters in the immediate vicinity of the regional parliament, where the election of socialist Salvador Illa as Catalonia's new prime minister was about to take place. "Today I have come here to remind you that we are still here because we have no right to give up," he said, referring to his fight for Catalonia's independence from Spain.
"We have no interest in living in a country where the amnesty laws do not grant amnesty," Puigdemont added. He was referring to the refusal of the judiciary to apply the amnesty for separatists to him.
The case of Puigdemont
The fact that Puigdemont is facing arrest despite an amnesty law is due to the controversial interpretation of the law by the judiciary. The law excludes cases of personal enrichment from amnesty. Although Puigdemont is not accused of putting public money in his own pocket, the judiciary is investigating him for personal enrichment. This is because he used public funds instead of his own money for his illegal political aims in the 2017 referendum, which is tantamount to personal enrichment.
Meanwhile, the session on Illa's election began in parliament. Illa would be the first regional head of government in Catalonia in years to advocate for the wealthy region to remain part of Spain. Puigdemont had announced that he wanted to take part in the parliamentary session. That was his democratic right as an elected representative. But instead of going to parliament after his speech, he disappeared into the crowd. According to media reports, the police had concentrated on preventing Puigdemont from entering parliament. Even tunnels under the parliament building were checked.
In hiding after speech
However, Puigdemont could no longer be seen on television shortly after the speech and Spanish media puzzled over where he could have gone. The leading members of his party walked quietly and wordlessly through the crowd towards parliament, but Puigdemont had already gone into hiding. The fact that he is facing arrest despite an amnesty law for separatists is due to the controversial interpretation of the law by the judiciary.
The amnesty law excludes cases of personal enrichment from immunity from prosecution. Although Puigdemont is not accused of putting public money in his own pocket, the investigating judge Pablo Llarena accuses him of personal enrichment. The argument is that he used public funds instead of his own money for his illegal political aims in the 2017 independence referendum, which is tantamount to personal enrichment.
Illa's party emerged as the strongest force in the early election in May, but needs the support of the left-wing separatist party ERC, which was achieved through concessions on financial issues and the promotion of the Catalan language. However, if there is no new government by August 25, there will have to be another election. In his candidacy speech in parliament, he promised to strengthen Catalonia and advocated the full application of the amnesty to separatists.
If Puigdemont is arrested, the minority government of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez must fear that the current majority procurer in the Madrid parliament will leave. Puigdemont's Junts party has so far supported Sanchez's government in the national parliament in Madrid.
The far-right Vox party immediately made serious accusations against the Catalan authorities. "We had to see how the state allowed this criminal to hold a rally," Secretary General Ignacio Garriga told reporters outside parliament. "We don't understand why he hasn't been arrested yet."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.