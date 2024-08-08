Major manhunt “cage” for Puigdemont in Barcelona

Meanwhile, the session on Illa's election began in parliament. Illa would be the first regional head of government in Catalonia in years to advocate for the wealthy region to remain part of Spain. Puigdemont had announced that he wanted to take part in the parliamentary session. That was his democratic right as an elected representative. But instead of going to parliament after his speech, he disappeared into the crowd. According to media reports, the police had concentrated on preventing Puigdemont from entering parliament. Even tunnels under the parliament building were checked.