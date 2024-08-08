Deal worth millions
Mastermind Adrian Newey is to become a “green man”
Adrian Newey is to become a "Green". The switch from Red Bull Racing to Aston Martin is said to have already been signed.But Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are already "sawing" at the team principal's chair.
"Do you want something exclusive? I know Adrian Newey is looking for a house in Oxfordshire, not Maranello." TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson, an old school friend of the 65-year-old, had already revealed part of the secret during the Silverstone Grand Prix. Now the Italian newspaper "Autosprint" has announced where Red Bull Racing's chief designer is heading ...
Newey explained that he wanted to take a break when he announced his departure from the "Bulls". Nobody bought it. Ferrari and Williams courted him, and now Aston Martin is said to have been awarded the contract. Its headquarters are in Silverstone, a few kilometers from Oxfordshire - so Clarkson obviously wouldn't have been fibbing.
Official in September?
The rumored sum that Newey expects from the "Greens": the mastermind is to receive around 90 million euros for four years. He would start work at the beginning of 2025, but the move is not officially announced until September.
Owner Lawrence Stroll has high ambitions for Aston Martin. Mike Krack is already sitting all the more shakily in his team boss chair. A high-flyer at the beginning of last year, the racing team is now only number 5 in the Constructors' Championship - scoring a total of just five points in the last two races.
Even drivers Fernando Alonso and owner scion Lance Stroll have already publicly criticized the team. "We have two world-class drivers, we have to give them a better car," says the Luxembourger, "and we will, because we have a world-class team." Probably soon with Newey, but perhaps without Krack.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
