Does he have to change? Inter plan “Arnautovic summit”

According to the "Gazzetta", Inter are now examining possible alternatives to Arnautovic and are said to be looking towards Austria. According to the report, the club is interested in Karim Konate from Red Bull Salzburg. "He is one of the best young talents currently available in Europe," reported "Gazzetta dello Sport" about the Ivorian. Konate had particularly caught the attention of Inter with his appearances in the Champions League. The Milanese had already signed the Iranian Mehdi Taremi (32) for the attacking department in the summer.