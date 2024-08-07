Salzburger as a replacement
Does he have to change? Inter plan “Arnautovic summit”
The future of Marko Arnautovic at Italian soccer champions Inter Milan is uncertain. The club is planning a meeting with the Austrian striker in the next few days to discuss the coming season, the "Gazzetta dello Sport" reported on Wednesday.
The Milan club wants to examine whether Arnautovic, whose contract with the reigning Italian champions runs until 2025, would be willing to make a move if an offer were to come in for him.
Alternative from Salzburg?
"Arna remains a mystery" was the headline of the Italian sports newspaper's report on Arnautovic's current situation. The 35-year-old made his first appearance for Inter since Euro 2024 last Friday. He was substituted in the 62nd minute of the test match against Pisa and then injured his thigh, but continued to play until the end. After examinations, it was determined that the Viennese had suffered a slight strain on his left thigh.
According to the "Gazzetta", Inter are now examining possible alternatives to Arnautovic and are said to be looking towards Austria. According to the report, the club is interested in Karim Konate from Red Bull Salzburg. "He is one of the best young talents currently available in Europe," reported "Gazzetta dello Sport" about the Ivorian. Konate had particularly caught the attention of Inter with his appearances in the Champions League. The Milanese had already signed the Iranian Mehdi Taremi (32) for the attacking department in the summer.
