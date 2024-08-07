82-year-old fell for scammers for two years

Program installed on laptop

And this year, on August 5, the Mühlviertel pensioner turned up at the police station again after alleged agents contacted him again. The 82-year-old fell for the scam again: In several phone calls, he was told that the winnings had been secured by an agency and that they would now like to pay out the sum. The senior citizen therefore installed a program on his laptop, which gave the perpetrators access to his computer.