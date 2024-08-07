Wrestler seriously injured
12-year-old from Wels broke his neck in Iran
A shocking vacation drama involving a talented wrestler from Wels took place in Iran. In a training accident, the 12-year-old injured himself so badly that he broke his neck. Transportation to Austria is challenging and costs €50,000, which is why the club is asking for donations.
"This news is just extremely bad. My sister goes to school with him, I am deeply saddened," stammered Kiyan Golkar, President of the Wels wrestling club LOR, in an interview with the "Krone" yesterday.
What had happened? The 12-year-old Sahadat was on a 14-day vacation with his family in Iran, also to visit relatives there. The talented wrestler was training with the local club and competed with a heavier colleague, where the accident happened.
"Diagnosis was confirmed immediately"
The clearly superior opponent had landed on him so unhappily that Sahadat had broken his neck! "The diagnosis was confirmed immediately by the doctors at the hospital in Iran," says Golkar, who is working with the family to organize transport to Austria as soon as possible.
But that's where the biggest hurdles begin! At first, they tried to contact the embassy and the regional health insurance fund, but neither received any support, so they turned to the ÖAMTC and found out about the horrendous transportation costs.
Embassy remains silent
"They recommended an immediate letter of protection. Then 8,000 euros would fall back on us. The ÖAMTC will pay the remaining 40,000 euros," says the President, who has launched an immediate appeal for help and is asking for donations. "It's not in our interest for him to be operated on in Iran, especially as you have to pay for everything, even for the doctor to look at you and for you to be allowed to lie in hospital at all," says Golkar, giving an insight, especially as the accompanying staff will also have to be paid for.
"We're sticking together as a club, he still has his whole life ahead of him. Sahadat is so grateful that he can train with us, so we want to give him that back now!"
If you would like to help little Sahadat, you can make a donation here:
Donation account: Donation Sahadat
IBAN: AT46 1500 0008 1112 2498
BIC: OBKLAT2L
