“Cold case” adventure at Lake Neusiedl

Fun for amateur detectives

The focus this time is on the large area of the lido, where various tricky puzzles have to be solved using all five senses. A few newly designed attractions have been incorporated into the murder mystery. On top of that, there's a day's admission to the Podobeach lido. "We are returning to the birthplace of escape games in Burgenland, so to speak. The new case provides exciting brainteasers, closely linked to smelling, tasting, feeling, hearing and seeing. And all set against the almost wildly romantic backdrop of Lake Neusiedl, which in itself creates a good atmosphere," says Lake's Escape developer Nina Meran, encouraging you to get your gray cells going.