“Cold case” adventure at Lake Neusiedl
More than four years ago, the search for clues and clues to the mysterious disappearance of a surfing star from Lake's Escape in Podersdorf am See began. The "cold case" is being reopened. What really happened to Ben will be revealed in part two of the adventure from mid-August and with the "Krone" you can be there up close.
The very first outdoor escape adventure in Burgenland, launched in cooperation with Podersdorf Tourismus, is well remembered. Whether a missing surf star was ever found or whether something happened to him is investigated in the first case. However, not all the secrets have been solved and so a new criminal adventure will soon be waiting for the second part: "Cold Case Ben - hot trail at Podobeach".
Fun for amateur detectives
The focus this time is on the large area of the lido, where various tricky puzzles have to be solved using all five senses. A few newly designed attractions have been incorporated into the murder mystery. On top of that, there's a day's admission to the Podobeach lido. "We are returning to the birthplace of escape games in Burgenland, so to speak. The new case provides exciting brainteasers, closely linked to smelling, tasting, feeling, hearing and seeing. And all set against the almost wildly romantic backdrop of Lake Neusiedl, which in itself creates a good atmosphere," says Lake's Escape developer Nina Meran, encouraging you to get your gray cells going.
Outdoor escape adventure
The exciting outdoor escape adventure "Cold Case Ben - hot trail at Podobeach" can be booked online at www.lakesescape.at from mid-August. In addition to the new case, four other escape games have been developed for Podersdorf am See.
"This year we have already opened several new features such as a basketball court, a large calisthenics facility and a yoga platform, and an escape adventure directly on the beach is another special feature," says Rene Lentsch, Managing Director of Podersdorf Tourismus. The amateur detectives are under no time pressure. "There are no time limits. There must always be time for a dip in the lake or a refreshment at the ice cream parlor," notes Meran.
Take part and win
With the "Krone" you have the chance to win one of these great prizes on the occasion of the new outdoor escape adventure at Lake Neusiedl.
- A stay in an exclusive mobile home at Strandcamping Podersdorf am See for 1 night (2 people) worth 200 euros and a voucher for the new outdoor escape game "Cold Case Ben" (redeemable until the end of October)
1 annual pass for the PODOBEACH lido worth 99 euros including access to the PODOplay family adventure world as well as PODOactive and PODOrelax and tickets for four people for the new outdoor escape game "Cold Case Ben" worth 73 euros
1 family admission to PODOBEACH worth over 30 euros, including access to the PODOplay family adventure world as well as PODOactive and PODOrelax and tickets for six people for the new outdoor escape game "Cold Case Ben" worth 93 euros.
Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is 15.8.
