Prestigious award for “Pudertanz” choreographer

"The world has many bodies"

"Many of the award winners have done pioneering work in their respective disciplines and have courageously and persistently pursued their visions," said Andrea Mayer, State Secretary for Art and Culture. "The world has many bodies, and I have found a way to nudity that lies beyond ideologies and sexualization. Life is not a solo, but an ensemble work," says Uhlich, describing her guiding principles. She recently confirmed in an interview with Krone that she fully supports her polarizing work and would do "Pudertanz" again at any time. "Winning the art prize is a wonderful moment," she says.