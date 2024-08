“Peace is not in sight in Israel”

The Middle East is currently a veritable powder keg. One person who knows Israel and the Golan Heights like the back of his hand is Tyrolean Nikolaus Egger. He is a retired Major General and President of the Association of Austrian Peacekeepers. "I was commander of the Austrian battalion in the Golan Heights for 15 months from 1996 to 1997. Before that, I was also there as a military observer - including in Lebanon. From 2008 to 2012, I was military attaché in Israel and Cyprus," says the ex-military man, outlining just a few of the highlights of his career.