Sick system! 2100 doctors already missing in the country

"Krone": Dr. Schlögel, hundreds of doctors are currently being sought. Where are they?

Dr. Schlögel: That's a good question. The fact is that 25 to 30 percent of all graduates of a domestic medical degree go directly abroad after graduation. Our hands are usually tied. We also currently have 300 vacancies that are not filled. Around 180 general practitioners, and the rest are specialists, especially in the fields of pediatrics, gynecology, ophthalmology and dermatology. All around, however, we hardly see a shortage, especially not in the private sector.