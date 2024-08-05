Sad record
Sick system! 2100 doctors already missing in the country
The bad news about the shortage of doctors and nurses shows no sign of abating, more and more specialists are missing - there is now a sad record number of vacancies. In particular, there is a shortage of more than 2100 doctors everywhere ...
It's no longer a secret that the domestic healthcare system is in dire straits. While in most cases care is still functioning reasonably well, the forecasts for the future look more than bleak. Doctors and nurses are clearly in short supply in the country, as the "Krone" reported in detail.
A new study for the specialist atlas of the Stepstone job exchange now confirms the worst fears. The number of job advertisements in the healthcare sector has risen enormously since 2019: In the second quarter of 2024, there were 80 percent more vacancies for doctors across Austria than in the same period last year. The search for nursing staff also rose to a new record of 6583 vacancies.
However, the situation has worsened significantly once again, particularly for doctors. There was already a record high of almost 1500 unfilled vacancies at the beginning of the year, but now the number has risen by a whopping 46% to 2100. The federal states of Vienna and Upper Austria are leading the way in terms of numbers in all areas.
Bewilderment is spreading
"The demographically induced shortage of skilled workers is particularly pronounced in the healthcare sector, which also explains the significant increase in advertised vacancies," explains Nikolai Dürhammer, Managing Director of the recruiting platform Stepstone in Austria.
In addition to employee retention measures, the professionals recommend giving career changers a chance and recruiting specialists abroad. Another natural way to respond to the staff shortage is to train skilled workers yourself.
The economic situation is currently still acting as a damper, but we are taking small steps upwards. In the healthcare sector, however, the situation is completely different.
Nikolai Dürhammer, Stepstone Österreich
Bild: StepStone Österreich
The local medical association has also sounded the alarm for doctors. A proper strategy at federal level is probably lacking: "We finally need sustainable monitoring of where the new doctors are and what they want to do. Of the approximately 2,300 graduates per year, only around 1,400 register on the list of doctors, the rest disappear on a trip around the world or have no idea where," says Harald Schlögel, Vice President of the Austrian Medical Association, expressing his bewilderment.
The strongly anchored federalism in the healthcare system will probably no longer work in the future, and even desperate and sometimes sobering attempts at solutions such as the recruitment of nurses from the Far East, 100 new doctor's posts plus the start-up bonus of up to 100,000 euros from the federal government are of little help. "As of July 1, twelve doctors have been contracted," explained a spokeswoman for the health insurance fund recently. Too few, once again!
"It takes courage to solve problems"
As deputy head of the Austrian Medical Association, Harald Schlögel is actually considered to be friendly and very level-headed, but when it comes to the issue of doctor shortages, he doesn't mince his words in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper:
"Krone": Dr. Schlögel, hundreds of doctors are currently being sought. Where are they?
Dr. Schlögel: That's a good question. The fact is that 25 to 30 percent of all graduates of a domestic medical degree go directly abroad after graduation. Our hands are usually tied. We also currently have 300 vacancies that are not filled. Around 180 general practitioners, and the rest are specialists, especially in the fields of pediatrics, gynecology, ophthalmology and dermatology. All around, however, we hardly see a shortage, especially not in the private sector.
So everything is set for two-tier medicine?
Two-tier medicine is already here. But I want to make it very clear: Just because a doctor is private does not necessarily make him better. Patients have simply got used to it. However, people's patience is often remarkable, with some waiting more than a year for an appointment. The outcry is often limited.
Well, complaining to your own doctor will probably also be difficult?
It would also be too easy to blame the doctors. To be honest, we are helpless. The framework conditions are simply not good.
What would it take to get a grip on the situation with regard to the shortage of doctors?
We need someone with a lot of courage who wants to solve the problems. We basically have a great range of courses, but career planning is completely lacking. Every sensible company has an interest in retaining its own highly trained specialists and deploying them properly. However, the Austrian state simply watches as qualified doctors leave the country.
Perhaps the job is too uninteresting after all?
I don't think so, but changes are needed. Young people usually want group practices in urban areas, flexible working hours and not just 100,000 euros as a bonus for setting up a practice. That alone will cost an avalanche.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.