Maurer: “We often fought hard”

"We are experienced in every type of political work"

The conditions for the upcoming National Council elections are "definitely more challenging" than in 2019, when the Greens achieved a very good result in parallel with the international climate movement and returned to the National Council. She has no doubts about the unity of the Greens. "We have been able to master every situation well," emphasized Maurer. And: "We are experienced in every type of political work." However, she would prefer to see her party back in a coalition, because: "There is a place for the Greens in government."