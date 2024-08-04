Endless blood in a post-dramatic mixing machine

Aeschylus' "Oresteia" is one of the most comforting utopias in the history of ideas, one that has fascinated us for thousands of years: the seemingly hopeless doom of the Atrides, a never-ending bloodbath caused by a world of gods and humans that has degenerated through greed and lack of support, is peacefully resolved here in an act of reason. But Sophocles and Euripides, who together with Aeschylus set the standards of Western theater that are still valid today, reversed the happy course of events.