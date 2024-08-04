Salzburg Festival
Endless blood in a post-dramatic mixing machine
The Salzburg Festival presents Nicolas Stemann's deconstruction of the ancient Orestes dramas on the Pernerinsel. An arduous exercise despite a strong cast.
Aeschylus' "Oresteia" is one of the most comforting utopias in the history of ideas, one that has fascinated us for thousands of years: the seemingly hopeless doom of the Atrides, a never-ending bloodbath caused by a world of gods and humans that has degenerated through greed and lack of support, is peacefully resolved here in an act of reason. But Sophocles and Euripides, who together with Aeschylus set the standards of Western theater that are still valid today, reversed the happy course of events.
It's clear that director Nicolas Stemann is firing up the post-dramatic mixing machine in the face of such current events: the stage empty, the roles loosely distributed across the protagonists (they are also responsible for the sloppy choruses); explanatory texts with a Wikipedia, editorial and children's radio feel; a devastating talk show parody; singing and dancing interludes, all accompanied by a faggoty live band; Nitsch quotes when it comes to the slaughter; live videos, face microphones, transmitters, concealed in skimpy men's diaper thongs. At the lowest point for the time being, the audience votes on the guilt of the matricide Orest before the evening ends in a stupor.
It goes without saying that the high-karat ensemble of the co-producing Thalia Theater in Hamburg - Barbara Nüsse, Sebastian Rudolph, Patrycia Ziolkowska, Sebastian Zimmler and the young Julia Riedler - can also come up with some intense moments. However, the compulsively relaxed continuous palaver causes agonizing passages of boredom, and again and again during these four hours one longs for the radically ritualized textual fidelity of the antique specialist Ulrich Rasche.
