Historic gold coup for small Caribbean island

From there, Alfred went on to the top addresses for female sprinters. First to Jamaica at the age of 14, and later to the University of Texas, where she graduated with a degree in Youth & Community Studies in 2022. After that, she really took off: Gold at the 2022 Caribbean Games, as well as at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow 2024 in the 60 meters. But even then, there was no telling what triumph she would celebrate in Paris.