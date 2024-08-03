Truck driver ignored driving and rest times

The officers stopped the 52-year-old Greek man on Saturday morning in the municipal area of Nassereith, where the driver was driving south despite the sectoral driving ban in force. During the subsequent check, the police officers also discovered "that the truck driver had been on the road for more than 24 hours without the appropriate driving and rest periods". Specifically, the man had been driving for around 16.5 hours and had driven over 1100 kilometers without taking breaks.