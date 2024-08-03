Coupon secures discounts
“Krone” and KitzSki invite you to another hiking day
A fantastic mountain experience awaits "Krone" readers on September 8th in Kitzbühel. The coupon in the Saturday edition of "Krone" secures you discounts!
Fantastic Alpine scenery, exercise in the fresh air and a stop at a mountain restaurant at the end - that's what the "Krone" hiking day in cooperation with KitzSki has been promising for years - and the countdown is already on this year too! On September 8, the "Krone" once again invites you to a discounted mountain experience above the Gamsstadt.
Discounted ride on two gondola lifts
This year, the ascent starts from Jochberg. The meeting point is at the valley station of the Wagstättbahn from 8.30 am. After the ascent, the hike to the 3S cable car takes guests up to the Pengelstein. Tickets for both cable cars are available at a reduced price on presentation of the coupon below: (€20 for adults, €10 for children born 2009 or later).
Once at the top, "Krone" hikers are then spoilt for choice between the leisure circuit, which is six kilometers long and covers an altitude difference of 150 meters in 2.5 hours via Usterkarsee, Pengelsteinsee and Brunnsee to the Pengelstein summit cross, or the active circuit, which is ten kilometers long and covers an altitude difference of 250 meters in four hours and also includes the Steinbergkogel summit cross.
A stop at the restaurant as the crowning finale
At lunchtime, all mountain enthusiasts meet up at the Pengelstein mountain restaurant, where they can fortify themselves with a discounted lunch before the hike back: The coupon entitles you to a Wienerschnitzel with a drink for 14 euros or Käsespätzle with a drink for 13 euros.
Participation in the hiking day is only possible with a start at the Wagstättbahn. If you want to continue the hike, you can also take the Hahnenkammbahn or Fleckalmbahn cable cars down to the valley free of charge.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
