“Krone” and KitzSki invite you to another hiking day

Discounted ride on two gondola lifts

This year, the ascent starts from Jochberg. The meeting point is at the valley station of the Wagstättbahn from 8.30 am. After the ascent, the hike to the 3S cable car takes guests up to the Pengelstein. Tickets for both cable cars are available at a reduced price on presentation of the coupon below: (€20 for adults, €10 for children born 2009 or later).