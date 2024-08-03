Sprint for a medal
Haller shows off with top result at the Olympics
Marco Haller made a big impression in the Olympic road race (273 km) on Saturday. The Carinthian only just missed out on the bronze medal in the final sprint, finishing a strong sixth.
Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel, who had already triumphed in the time trial, took gold. Even a puncture shortly before the finish line could not stop the superstar. Silver and bronze went to the host nation France with Valentin Madouas (+1:11 min.) and Christophe Laporte (1:16).
Haller presented himself excellently on the final 50 km with three final laps in the center of the Olympic metropolis and secured by far the best result by an Austrian in a men's road race in the long history of the Olympics.
On the second of three sections of the Montmartre climb, Haller and others in a leading group could no longer keep up with the pace of the outstanding Evenepoel. However, the Austrian classics specialist with excellent sprinting skills held on brilliantly until the end in the first chasing group of the Belgian, who left his last companion Madouas 15 km before the finish. Evenepoel had to endure a scary moment four kilometers before the finish with a wheel change after a puncture, but the 24-year-old still won unchallenged.
Großschartner in 26th place
While Madouas crossed the finish line just ahead of the first chasing group, Haller lost out to Laporte, Attila Valter (HUN) and Toms Skujins (LAT) in the sprint of a septet after more than six and a half hours of riding. However, he left many of the stars and co-favorites such as former world champion Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/11th) and Mathieu van der Poel (NED/12th) behind him on his Olympic debut. Felix Großschartner also did well in the unusually small field of only 90 athletes, finishing 26th.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.