Haller shows off with top result at the Olympics

On the second of three sections of the Montmartre climb, Haller and others in a leading group could no longer keep up with the pace of the outstanding Evenepoel. However, the Austrian classics specialist with excellent sprinting skills held on brilliantly until the end in the first chasing group of the Belgian, who left his last companion Madouas 15 km before the finish. Evenepoel had to endure a scary moment four kilometers before the finish with a wheel change after a puncture, but the 24-year-old still won unchallenged.