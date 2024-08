Austria’s largest village wants to grow only moderately

Near the Gasthof Laschensky, one of the major residential construction projects is about to celebrate the topping-out ceremony. 22 subsidized rental apartments and 20 "assisted living apartments" are being built here. The "subsidized" apartments are in high demand. Requests are no longer being accepted for the project. The contracts will be awarded in November. In Grenzstraße near Walserberg, the municipality also awarded 16 such rental apartments this year.