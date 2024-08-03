Ilzer celebrates anniversary
Sturm’s heads are spinning ahead of the kick-off!
Sturm kick off the championship on Sunday (17) with the classic match par excellence: The Blacks have to stand their ground in the Hütteldorfer Hexenkessel. A starting duel that has a lot to offer: After three defeats in a row against the Ilzer squad, the Viennese are finally looking for a win.
May 1, 2024: Sturm celebrate a 2:1 victory in the Cup final against Rapid. Water under the bridge according to the Green-Whites. Captain Matthias Seidl: "Not much has changed at Sturm. But we have become stronger. We are well-rehearsed. We want to cause them problems, beat them."
It hasn't worked for a long time. Christian Ilzer's team have recently won three in a row against Rapid. The last time they came away empty-handed was a while ago: on 28 May last year, they lost 3-2 despite leading 2-0. It was a game for the golden pineapple back then, Sturm already had the runners-up in the bag.
The situation is completely different on Sunday. Ilzer: "For every point you pick up, you get a building block. Last season we built the highest tower. On Sunday, we want to start our new building with three bricks."
But all beginnings are difficult, and the coach does not have a "completely accident-free preparation" in the rear-view mirror. "Players were injured or started training later. But it's our job to get the best out of a situation." Fixed: Johnston (ill) is out, Prass will be in the squad despite transfer in spe.
Transfer whispers
Also fixed: The double winner is not yet where Ilzer wants him to be at the start: "We are trying to prepare the players for their tasks step by step. This process is far from complete. Nevertheless, we will be ready to face a strong opponent on Sunday."
In recent weeks, not only have his muscles been aching, but his men's heads have also been smoking. The gray cells were really challenged. "Physically, everyone has been working at a top level for a long time. We believe that the biggest area of development is in the head. We want the players to be able to act quickly and make the right decisions depending on the situation," says the coach, who only watched the league opener GAK - Salzburg with one eye on Friday evening. The reason: he was celebrating his 20th anniversary with his sweetheart Nina. "My focus is on her."
In the run-up to the start of the league (more than 2,000 Sturm fans will be in Vienna), transfer reports popped up: According to English Twitter reports, Sturm had been keeping an eye on Danish striker William Osula (Shiffield U.). "He is no longer an issue," explained sporting director Andreas Schicker. Would not have been possible: The 20-year-old is moving to Newcastle for more than 11 million euros. The Moroccan youth team player Ismail Bakhti (17) is very much on the agenda. According to Schicker, the central defender could join in the winter.
