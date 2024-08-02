5000 euros in social welfare for extended Syrian family

Staggering of the minimum income

5000 euros for a family - this is becoming a political issue in the election campaign. "While many people no longer know how to pay their bills due to the massive increases in fees, the City of Vienna is transferring thousands of euros a month to people entitled to subsidiary protection and recognized refugees without any benefit of their own," says ÖVP Vienna leader Karl Mahrer indignantly. And he demands: "Vienna, like other federal states, should implement a graduated system of minimum benefits for multi-child families." The FPÖ, on the other hand, wants a special state parliament and has announced a motion of censure.