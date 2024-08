Great offers in the Krone Vorteilswelt

Get your jersey!

To coincide with the Bundesliga opener, Krone Vorteilswelt is offering fan merchandise from champions and cup winners Sturm Graz and record champions Rapid Vienna. Fans can now purchase the new home and away jerseys of Rapid Vienna and Sturm Graz including free flocking. This saves fans 19.95 euros. In addition, the official new Bundesliga match ball from Derbystar is available with a 10 percent discount.