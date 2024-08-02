Search operation on the Katrin for lost hiker

No more contact since 8 pm

Since then, however, contact has been lost. At around 8.30 p.m., his partner informed the mountain rescue service. The Bad Ischl mountain rescue team, an alpine police officer from AEG Gmunden and the Bad Ischl fire department drone were then alerted. As the first search teams were unable to locate the missing man on the suspected hiking trails, the Strobl mountain rescue team, the mobile operations center of the Upper Austrian police directorate, a police helicopter and the mountain rescue search dog team were called in.



The search was interrupted at 4.15 a.m.

A cell phone search was also initiated by the State Office of Criminal Investigation, which confirmed that the emergency services were in their search area, namely south of the Katrin Mountain. For better coordination, an operations center was set up at the "Zur Wacht" inn. All efforts by the emergency services were unsuccessful for the time being and the search was interrupted at 4:15 am. The search will continue today at 8 a.m. with additional rescue teams from the mountain rescue service, fire department and Alpine police.