65-year-old missing
Search operation on the Katrin for lost hiker
Where was he? A major search operation for a missing 65-year-old man has been underway in the Katrin area in Bad Ischl since Thursday evening. The hiker had lost his way on the descent, but did not want help from the mountain rescue service - a fatal mistake.
A 65-year-old man from the district of Gmunden took the Katrin cable car up the mountain of the same name at around 12.25 p.m. on 1Thursday. At around 6.45 pm, he phoned his partner (62) and said that he was descending and had lost his way. He was climbing down a section. Shortly before 8 p.m., the two of them spoke again on the phone. The 65-year-old stated that he was just before the "Zur Wacht" inn and did not need any help. He also stated this to the mountain rescue emergency number 144.
No more contact since 8 pm
Since then, however, contact has been lost. At around 8.30 p.m., his partner informed the mountain rescue service. The Bad Ischl mountain rescue team, an alpine police officer from AEG Gmunden and the Bad Ischl fire department drone were then alerted. As the first search teams were unable to locate the missing man on the suspected hiking trails, the Strobl mountain rescue team, the mobile operations center of the Upper Austrian police directorate, a police helicopter and the mountain rescue search dog team were called in.
The search was interrupted at 4.15 a.m.
A cell phone search was also initiated by the State Office of Criminal Investigation, which confirmed that the emergency services were in their search area, namely south of the Katrin Mountain. For better coordination, an operations center was set up at the "Zur Wacht" inn. All efforts by the emergency services were unsuccessful for the time being and the search was interrupted at 4:15 am. The search will continue today at 8 a.m. with additional rescue teams from the mountain rescue service, fire department and Alpine police.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
