A woman at the head of the regional court for the first time

Thanks for general refurbishment

Gumpoldsberger thanked her predecessor Hans Rathgeb for the successful general refurbishment of the Salzburg Provincial Court, which he had initiated and which was implemented during his term of office. Rathgeb was appointed Vice President of the Salzburg Provincial Court in 2001. During this time, the trial surrounding the Kaprun glacier lift fire catastrophe, which received worldwide media attention, dominated, with Rathgeb acting as media spokesman. "Being in the international media spotlight to such an extent was uncharted territory for the Austrian judiciary at the time," he recalled. For Rathgeb, this was one of the reasons to advocate for professional media and public relations work in the judiciary from then on and to be a pioneer in this area. In 2008, he was appointed President of the Salzburg Provincial Court.