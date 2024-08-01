20-year-olds paid with money they printed themselves

20-year-olds acted brazenly

In July 2023, the two young adults are said to have started printing money themselves or ordering it online. They used it to pay in supermarkets, restaurants and petrol stations. In October of the same year, one of the 20-year-olds then changed his strategy: he ordered food from delivery services, had it delivered to parking lots and paid with counterfeit money. This not only saved him a lot of money, he was also able to enrich himself with the change.

Printer found during house search

Following the complaint, the public prosecutor's office in Graz ordered searches of the suspects' homes. Various utensils for printing money and a small amount of counterfeit money were found. As a result, 23 further completed offenses in Styria and six completed and eight attempted offenses in Carinthia were solved. The two young adults have confessed.