Michael Wimmer:
“Even Rapid fans sent me messages”
Former coach Michael Wimmer celebrated a nice private premiere after being sacked by Austria. He looked after the legs of Christian Früchtl and Haris Tabakovic. A mental coach supported the German after his dismissal. "After my dismissal, many colleagues congratulated me on my work. Even Rapid fans sent me nice messages," said Wimmer.
"For the very first time in my life, I attended the school party for my son, who is in fifth grade. I really enjoyed it, in the past I was always on a soccer pitch at that time," says coach Michael Wimmer.
After his dismissal from Austria in May, he spent a lot of time at the club and, in addition to games in the Swiss league, did not miss the preparation games and training sessions of US Lecce with ex-goalie Christian Früchtl, Hertha BSC with ex-Veilchen Haris Tabakovic, Bremen, St. Gallen and Zurich. The 44-year-old German is vacationing with his family for a week in Agger, Denmark. "I don't want to think about the round leather. But it's really extremely difficult for me. I can't live without soccer!"
In his home town of Dingolfing, Wimmer also enjoys a Radler with sausage salad at the occasional old men's football match. He has held talks with AIK Stockholm and one or two German clubs, but no agreement has yet been reached. After his trip to Denmark, Wimmer plans to travel to the United States for ten days to see the Major League Soccer (MLS) matches. "My batteries are 100 percent charged again. I'm ready to sit on the bench again. The advantage for me is that I didn't take over the clubs in an easy situation at Austria and before that in Stuttgart. But I quickly brought calm, I'm very good at that."
"Was a bit too naive"
The 0:4 against WAC was the last time Wimmer, who had a points average of 1.49, coached Violett in his 57th game. Of course, the defeat in Favoriten left its mark on him. "It was my first dismissal after 14 years in the soccer business. At first I thought I had failed. I worked with mental coach Steffen Kirchner three times a week, I was able to talk to him about a lot of things and look for solutions. In hindsight, I was a bit too naive in some situations. When Tabakovic left, I should have been even more annoying when it came to signing a striker with the same quality as him. But my time in Vienna was extremely instructive and I became a better coach as a result. After my dismissal, many colleagues congratulated me on my work. Even Rapid fans sent me nice messages ..."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
