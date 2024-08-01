“Even Rapid fans sent me messages”

"Was a bit too naive"

The 0:4 against WAC was the last time Wimmer, who had a points average of 1.49, coached Violett in his 57th game. Of course, the defeat in Favoriten left its mark on him. "It was my first dismissal after 14 years in the soccer business. At first I thought I had failed. I worked with mental coach Steffen Kirchner three times a week, I was able to talk to him about a lot of things and look for solutions. In hindsight, I was a bit too naive in some situations. When Tabakovic left, I should have been even more annoying when it came to signing a striker with the same quality as him. But my time in Vienna was extremely instructive and I became a better coach as a result. After my dismissal, many colleagues congratulated me on my work. Even Rapid fans sent me nice messages ..."