A landfill in Scharnitz “would be completely absurd”

In conclusion, Markus Sint emphasizes that "we as Liste Fritz are 100 percent on the side of the citizens of Scharnitz and the mayor and say no to the planned landfill. There is absolutely no need for this landfill, it is planned in the completely wrong location and the access road for trucks will cause serious safety problems. Hundreds of citizens and the municipal leadership are rightly fighting against thousands of additional truck journeys, against dust and noise that make people ill.