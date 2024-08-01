Markus Sint emphasizes:
A landfill in Scharnitz “would be completely absurd”
A planned landfill site in Scharnitz is causing a stir among the local population. Club chairman Markus Sint from Liste Fritz backs it up and warns of 10,800 truck journeys.
A planned landfill site is currently causing a stir in Scharnitz. If it is implemented, it will hold around 54,000 cubic meters. It is to be filled within 20 years. As Liste Fritz, which is represented in the provincial parliament, calculates, "this alone will result in at least 10,800 truck journeys".
Club chairman Markus Sint said at a recent site visit: "Directing more than 10,000 additional truck journeys to Scharnitz would be a political coup. After years of back and forth, the provincial government has built a bypass in Scharnitz with a lot of taxpayers' money in order to relieve the plagued population from through traffic. To now approve a landfill site here and bring in additional traffic is absurd!"
There is absolutely no need for this landfill in Scharnitz, zero! A landowner wants to make a tidy profit.
Markus Sint
"Landfill capacity is currently sufficient"
The politician cites further figures to show that the landfill is not needed. "With around 500,000 cubic meters of approved landfill volume in the vicinity of Scharnitz and a total of more than three million cubic meters of landfill volume in the district of Innsbruck-Land, there is sufficient landfill capacity."
He also emphasized that as of the end of 2022, there was sufficient capacity for the next seven years. "There is absolutely no need for this landfill in Scharnitz, zero! A landowner wants to make a fortune and the population is footing the bill, that's unacceptable!"
Club chairman points to unanswered questions
The club chairman also draws attention to unanswered questions. According to him, part of the planned landfill is located on a precautionary agricultural area, part in the red zone and the rest in the yellow zone. "In addition, forest is to be cleared for the landfill, which according to the province of Tyrol has an object and site protection function."
In conclusion, Markus Sint emphasizes that "we as Liste Fritz are 100 percent on the side of the citizens of Scharnitz and the mayor and say no to the planned landfill. There is absolutely no need for this landfill, it is planned in the completely wrong location and the access road for trucks will cause serious safety problems. Hundreds of citizens and the municipal leadership are rightly fighting against thousands of additional truck journeys, against dust and noise that make people ill.
