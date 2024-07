Cashier to store manager: what you earn and where

The latest price monitoring by the Chamber of Labor in Viennese supermarkets (Billa, Billa Plus, Spar, Interspar) and discount stores (Hofer, Lidl, Penny) clearly shows the tense price situation for consumers: It is true that the micro basket of goods in question, consisting of the 40 cheapest groceries and a few cleaning products, became 1.9% cheaper on average between June 2023 and June 2024, falling from €73.78 to €72.34. However, since September 2021, the basket of goods has still increased in price by a whopping 41.5% due to the general wave of inflation!