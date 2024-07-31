Politicians shocked by prison conditions

There has been a huge response to the "Krone" story about the two inmates who recently died of an overdose within just two weeks of each other. A 40-year-old and a 37-year-old could no longer be saved, the poisoning was already too severe. An inmate who had killed his ex-girlfriend in Hohentauern also recently died of an overdose in Karlau prison. Staff representatives have identified a horrendous situation at Graz-Jakomini prison due to the massive shortage of staff. The situation is no longer under control, drug dealing is flourishing and unruly inmates are causing more and more problems and endangering the safety of staff and other prisoners.