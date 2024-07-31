Two drug-related deaths:
Politicians shocked by prison conditions
Following the "Krone" story about two inmates at Graz-Jakomini prison who recently died of an overdose, Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) and security spokesman Hannes Amesbauer (FPÖ) are calling for an urgent increase in staff at the troubled prison.
There has been a huge response to the "Krone" story about the two inmates who recently died of an overdose within just two weeks of each other. A 40-year-old and a 37-year-old could no longer be saved, the poisoning was already too severe. An inmate who had killed his ex-girlfriend in Hohentauern also recently died of an overdose in Karlau prison. Staff representatives have identified a horrendous situation at Graz-Jakomini prison due to the massive shortage of staff. The situation is no longer under control, drug dealing is flourishing and unruly inmates are causing more and more problems and endangering the safety of staff and other prisoners.
Styrian politicians are now also raising the issue of the Styrian prison system and criticizing the approach of the responsible Minister of Justice, Alma Zadić. Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) has clear words: "Security in our cities and throughout the country also depends on proper and safe conditions in prisons. There is an urgent need for better staffing levels for the Styrian prison service - Minister Zadić must finally ensure this." She should finally take action and stop ignoring the problems.
Parliamentary inquiry planned
"The Green Minister is blind in both eyes when it comes to the problems in prisons and the extremely stressful day-to-day work of prison officers. The ÖVP and the Greens have shown no interest in the situation in prisons throughout their entire term of office - and this is unlikely to change in the remaining weeks of their term of office," criticizes security spokesman Hannes Amesbauer of the FPÖ. He will therefore put a parliamentary question to the minister about this plight.
