“Learned to swim in mineral water as a child”

If you rummage through historical records, you will come across the unexpected. Whether summer or winter - for many thousands of years, the water from the "Bründl", half a kilometer south of a village at the tip of northern Burgenland, bubbled constantly. A small lake of precious water poured out of the depths and lay fallow - the technology was not yet fully developed, the processing into valuable drinking water was still in its infancy. So people just went swimming.