These four-legged friends are looking for a new home

They all have a really great temperament. They are curious, very cuddly and still want to learn a lot. They are currently still living with their parents and other members of their own species. They have grown up with children and are always friendly and playful towards them. They get on very well with other dogs and cats are also no problem once they have got used to them. We are looking for nice, suitable homes with responsible people who will spend a lot of time with these great dogs and teach them a lot.