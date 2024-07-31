Horrific stable in the Innviertel region will now be cleared after all

Criminal proceedings for violation of animal welfare

Gerald Kronberger, the district governor of Braunau, is aware of the case: "The farm is on record and is under official observation. There have already been animal welfare inspections there - the last one took place on June 7," he explained on Tuesday in response to an inquiry from "Krone" and sent the official veterinarian. His findings after the on-site inspection were clear: "The hygienic conditions have not improved. The barn will be cleared in the coming days and the animals will be moved to good places," assures Kronberger.