Known for years
Horrific stable in the Innviertel region will now be cleared after all
Animal rights activists have been drawing attention to the catastrophic conditions on a farm in Feldkirchen near Mattighofen (Upper Austria) for years. The district authority was already aware of the case and has now ordered the animals to be freed from their dungeon.
The photos taken last Sunday in a stable in Feldkirchen near Mattighofen are not for the faint-hearted. You can see cattle and calves chained up in a dark barn, soiled up to their backs with feces. "This sight makes me angry and hurts my soul. In the past 15 years, we have filed at least four reports because of the catastrophic conditions in the barn," says Tom Putzgruber from the animal welfare association RespekTiere.
No free access for animals
"How can this be?" asks the animal welfare activist. The cattle have no dry place to lie down, are chained up 24 hours a day and have no free access. "These outrageous abuses are a scandal. When will the authorities finally impose a measure here that will spare the animals such a fate in future?" complains Putzgruber.
Criminal proceedings for violation of animal welfare
Gerald Kronberger, the district governor of Braunau, is aware of the case: "The farm is on record and is under official observation. There have already been animal welfare inspections there - the last one took place on June 7," he explained on Tuesday in response to an inquiry from "Krone" and sent the official veterinarian. His findings after the on-site inspection were clear: "The hygienic conditions have not improved. The barn will be cleared in the coming days and the animals will be moved to good places," assures Kronberger.
Strict conditions imposed
The farmer - an older man - had already been given strict conditions in the past to improve the situation on the farm. However, he is likely to have only partially complied with these. According to Kronberger, the nutritional condition of the cattle has improved and their numbers have also been reduced. However, the level of soiling in the barn remained massive.
Despite several requests, the hygienic conditions have not improved and the cattle shed is now being cleared by the authorities.
Gerald Kronberger, Leiter der BH Braunau
"Criminal proceedings are also underway against the farmer for violations of the Animal Welfare Act," confirms the district governor. With regard to the removal of the cattle ordered on Tuesday, the farmer himself has now also shown understanding: "He was planning to give up cattle farming at the end of the year anyway."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
