"Hormones make it difficult for us"

Austria's top female rowers Magdalena and Kathi Lobnig agree. "Women are still not taken seriously. Even though we struggle with our periods, for example, and as every woman knows, it's often not easy, we don't want to be asked after a race whether we had our period that day or not. And our performance should certainly not be measured by it!" criticizes Magda Lobnig, who rowed into the semi-finals at the Olympics on Tuesday. "It's not the bleeding itself, but the constantly changing hormones that influence your mental state," she explains.