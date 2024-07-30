Women in sport
Women have been fighting for equal rights in elite sport for decades and are often ridiculed.
The Carinthia Olympic Center is committed to greater appreciation in women's sport in all areas. "We still have a lot of catching up to do when it comes to this topic," emphasizes Barbara Pirker-Praschnig, coach of the top athletes at the Carinthian base. The nutritionist criticizes the fact that "women-specific issues such as the menstrual cycle, adapted training and nutrition are hardly ever discussed, especially in top-class sport."
"Hormones make it difficult for us"
Austria's top female rowers Magdalena and Kathi Lobnig agree. "Women are still not taken seriously. Even though we struggle with our periods, for example, and as every woman knows, it's often not easy, we don't want to be asked after a race whether we had our period that day or not. And our performance should certainly not be measured by it!" criticizes Magda Lobnig, who rowed into the semi-finals at the Olympics on Tuesday. "It's not the bleeding itself, but the constantly changing hormones that influence your mental state," she explains.
To escape the fluctuations, many people take contraceptives without a break. "So that they can continue to perform well," adds Pirker-Praschnig. However, many people are not aware of how dangerous this can be. "And nutrition also plays a role. In endurance sports in particular, even in hobby sports, people often underestimate their energy and carbohydrate requirements and weaken their bodies in the long term."
There simply needs to be much more equality in all areas of sport when it comes to women. This goes from officials to training to the sport itself.
Barbara Pirker-Praschnig, Ernährungswissenschafterin
Consequential diseases
The result: menstruation stops altogether. "Which is a warning signal from the body. Because in the long term, the lack of energy can lead to a reduction in bone density and ultimately to osteoporosis." It's dangerous for those who take hormones. "They don't even know if they would get their period at all without the pill," says Pirker-Praschnig and therefore relies on cooperation with gynecologists at the Olympic Center.
Where do those responsible still need to catch up?
"Cycle-based training and nutrition have hardly been researched. New studies show that there are worse and better training phases depending on the cycle phase," says physiotherapist Stefanie Plieschnegger. However, it makes sense to listen to individual signals from the body. There are also differences between women and men when it comes to training. "We are talking about a completely different physiology. There are differences in everything from connective tissue and leg axis position to pelvic structure and floor. You can't really train in the same way."
