Eagles at the Kirchtag

KAC defector Vallant goes down well in Villach

Nachrichten
30.07.2024 21:45

What a spectacle! As is tradition, the cracks from ice hockey club VSV were introduced yesterday at Villach's Kirchtag and cheered on by around 5000 fans. Among them was Thomas Vallant, a direct "defector" from arch-rival KAC. Krefeld, however, does not want to hand over Villach's preferred co-coach Herbie Hohenberger.

Gert Prohaska, Gerald Ressmann and Andi Pusnik were the last big domestic names to switch directly between the Carinthian clubs KAC and VSV - now it's happened again with neo-Adler defenseman Thomas Vallant. After three seasons with Dornbirn and Innsbruck, the Red Jackets' own player was back in Klagenfurt for four seasons and also became champion in 2020/21. But unlike some previous transfers, there were hardly any negative voices this time - in both club camps.

Former KAC crack Thomas Vallant shows it: He now plays for the Adler. (Bild: F. Pessentheiner)
Former KAC crack Thomas Vallant shows it: He now plays for the Adler.
(Bild: F. Pessentheiner)

"A cool new challenge"
This was also noticeable yesterday when Vallant was presented to around 5,000 fans at the VSV player presentation with his new colleagues and coach Tray Tuomie at Villach Kirchtag. There were no whistles on Rathausplatz, just applause. "The feedback is consistently positive. Many fans have even said that I'm a perfect fit for Villach. At the age of 28, VSV is a cool new challenge, the presentation was really brilliant," says Vallant, who was born in Lavanttal.

New VSV coach Tray Tuomie was also impressed by the atmosphere. (Bild: F. Pessentheiner)
New VSV coach Tray Tuomie was also impressed by the atmosphere.
(Bild: F. Pessentheiner)

Tuomie likes it in Villach
Tuomie is also enthusiastic about his new sporting home: "Villach is really cool with the lakes, the mountains and the beautiful town - and the atmosphere at the presentation is usually only found at the Oktoberfest." Things will get serious on August 12, when joint ice training begins.

His current club Krefeld does not want to let Herbert Hohenberger go. (Bild: ANDREAS TRÖSTER)
His current club Krefeld does not want to let Herbert Hohenberger go.
(Bild: ANDREAS TRÖSTER)

Krefeld insists on contract
There's also news about the desired co-coach Herbie Hohenberger: In German media, Krefeld (where the 55-year-old works as "Co") reacted to the "Krone" article that he should come to VSV as an assistant. But boss Peer Schopp emphasized: "Herbert has a three-year contract with us, he has to fulfill it! Unless we find an optimal solution. Although I can understand his wish - he enjoys a very good reputation in Villach and his parents, who are very old, also live there." Hohenberger is already in Krefeld and will be at the team meeting on Saturday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Marcel Santner
Marcel Santner
