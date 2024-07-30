KAC defector Vallant goes down well in Villach

Krefeld insists on contract

There's also news about the desired co-coach Herbie Hohenberger: In German media, Krefeld (where the 55-year-old works as "Co") reacted to the "Krone" article that he should come to VSV as an assistant. But boss Peer Schopp emphasized: "Herbert has a three-year contract with us, he has to fulfill it! Unless we find an optimal solution. Although I can understand his wish - he enjoys a very good reputation in Villach and his parents, who are very old, also live there." Hohenberger is already in Krefeld and will be at the team meeting on Saturday.